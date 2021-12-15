Kiwazek, Albert V.

NECEDAH - Albert V. Kiwazek Sr., age 88, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Albert Valentine Kiwazek was born July 29, 1933, the son of Valenty and Anna (Matyja) Kiwaczyk in Yorkville, Ohio. He was raised in Akron, Ohio, until he moved with his father to Chicago, Ill. He graduated from Washburne Trade High School in Chicago with a focus on automobile mechanics. He worked as an auto mechanic for Marty's Service Station in Chicago until he joined the U.S. Army on July 17, 1953. Albert earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 9, 1955, and returned to Chicago where he went to work as a truck driver and then started doing machine shop work. Albert started and operated his own machine shop that he operated for several years.