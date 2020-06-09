Klaetsch, Ernest Edward

NORTH FREEDOM - Ernest Edward Klaetsch, age 72, of North Freedom passed away on June 8, 2020 at the Tomah VA. He was born on Feb. 7, 1948 in Baraboo, Wis. to parents Ernest G. and Jeanetta (Girling) Klaetsch. Ernest graduated from Webb High School in Reedsburg, Wis. in 1966. He served in the US Army in the Vietnam War.
He worked as a meat cutter at North Freedom Locker, Viking Village in Reedsburg and Piggly Wiggly in Sauk City. The job he enjoyed the most was farming the family farm in the Township of Freedom.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his brother, Alvin (Merry) Klaetsch of Reedsburg; sister, Linda Klaetsch of North Freedom, Wis.; five nephews and nieces; seven great-nephews and nieces as well as other relatives and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held at Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo. Burial with military rites will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. Memorials may be made in Ernest's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Freedom.
