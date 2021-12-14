Klann, Donna M.

Donna was born the daughter of Lester J. and Amanda A. (Falk) Engelmann on Feb. 13, 1935, in West Bend. She was a graduate of West Bend High School. While in school, Donna was active in the band program. She played a variety of different instruments, the bassoon being her favorite. She was also chosen to be a drum majorette. Donna was united in marriage to Kenneth Klann on July 10, 1970. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed gardening, cooking, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy and other game shows that challenged her mind. She mad a variety of crafts throughout the years: afghans, Christmas decorations, and embroidery/stitchery projects. Donna loved the holidays and would decorate the inside of her home for each one; Christmas was her favorite. Even as her health started to decline, she still decorated her home for family to enjoy, including herself. She was an inspiration to the family and was always there for us. She lived life to the fullest!