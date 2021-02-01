Klas, Carol Jean

BEAVER DAM - Carol Jean Klas, age 79, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam after a nine-year battle with cancer.
Due to COVID-19, the Mass for Carol will be private. It will also be livestreamed and that feed will be available from the St. Katharine Drexel website (www.stkatharinedrexelbd.org). The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. with Father Michael J. Erwin officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Carol was born on Sept. 15, 1941, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Robert and Helen (Rosenmeier) Bohl. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1959. On Aug. 11, 1962, Carol was united in marriage with Lloyd E. Klas at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. She worked for Fran Bogner and Farm Products in Beaver Dam and then continued on with Fran at Herter's in Beaver Dam, working together for over 30 years. After Herter's sold to Cabela's, she continue with them for several years before retiring. Carol volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul store and also at Partners of Beaver Dam Community Hospital. She was also an active member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and was a member and past officer of the Catholic Women's Society.
Survivors include two children, Jerome (Becky) Klas and Jean (Michael) Kraintz; four grandchildren, Trevor Klas (special friend, Morgan Long), Gavin Klas, Aaron Kraintz (fiancée, Dakota Wesenberg), and Austin Kraintz; her sister, Joanne Bohl of Beaver Dam; her sister-in-law, Norma Bohl of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Jennifer Klas; her sister, Rosemary Ison; two brothers, Robert Bohl Jr. and Donald Bohl; and one brother-in-law, Bill Ison.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her sister, Joanne, the Beaver Dam EMS, the Marshfield Medical Center Staff, and especially the staff at Hillside Manor for their compassionate care the last five days.
If desired, memorials may be made in Carol J. Klas' name to the St. Katharine Drexel Parish or to Dodge County Council of St. Vincent De Paul Society in Beaver Dam.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
