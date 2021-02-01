Klas, Carol Jean

BEAVER DAM - Carol Jean Klas, age 79, of Beaver Dam, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam after a nine-year battle with cancer.

Due to COVID-19, the Mass for Carol will be private. It will also be livestreamed and that feed will be available from the St. Katharine Drexel website (www.stkatharinedrexelbd.org). The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. with Father Michael J. Erwin officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Carol was born on Sept. 15, 1941, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Robert and Helen (Rosenmeier) Bohl. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1959. On Aug. 11, 1962, Carol was united in marriage with Lloyd E. Klas at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. She worked for Fran Bogner and Farm Products in Beaver Dam and then continued on with Fran at Herter's in Beaver Dam, working together for over 30 years. After Herter's sold to Cabela's, she continue with them for several years before retiring. Carol volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul store and also at Partners of Beaver Dam Community Hospital. She was also an active member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and was a member and past officer of the Catholic Women's Society.