Klatt, Jacqulynne A.

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Jacqulynne A. Klatt, 76, of Rockford, Ill., went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2020 in Rockford. Jackie was born on March 16, 1944 in Hartford, Wis., to Floyd and Virginia (Nietzel) Wirth. Jackie married Merrill Klatt on June 19, 1965 in Beaver Dam, Wis. After completing high school, Jackie went on to beauty school where she received her license and practiced for several years in Wisconsin. Moving to Illinois, she then worked at GTE in Genoa, which later became AG Communications, for 32 years before retiring. Jackie was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere for many years and helped out with the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed quilting and sewing in her earlier years. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.