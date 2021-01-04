Klatt, Keith Karl

BEAVER DAM—Keith Karl Klatt, 67, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed on to an eternal tavern in the sky on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Clearview Nursing Home/Memory Care in Juneau.
Keith was born in Beaver Dam to Herbert and Doris (Winter) Klatt on March 6, 1953 which turned out to be draft Number 1 in the Vietnam War draft lottery of 1973. Keith enlisted in the Army Reserves serving 6 years, while he also worked as a surveyor and then at the Dodge County Highway Department, retiring after 30 years.
Keith is survived by his three sons, Patrick John (Lisa) Klatt of Beaver Dam, Timothy Merrill (Tanna Wright) Klatt of St. Paul, MN, and Anthony Keith (Stephanie) Klatt of Beaver Dam, WI; Eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaylee, Kristina, Christy, Madelyn, Padruig, Jaelyn, Ellison; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Merrill Klatt of Belvidere, IL; sisters, Naomi Schultz of Belvidere, IL; Rita (James) Schreiber and Pam Kluz, both of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by the mothers of his children, Mary L. Klatt and Sue Grams, both of Beaver Dam; plus many nieces, nephews and other family.
He is preceeded in death by both his parents; his sister-in-law Jacqueline Klatt of Illinois; brother-in-law, James Schultz of Illinois and brother-in-law, Lauren Wodill, of his favorite Wodill’s Tap.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amanda and Beth and all of the staff at Clearview for their support and care of Keith over the years.
Due to the current pandemic, no funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clearview’s Friends of Clearview account or Wernickes Foundation of America.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
