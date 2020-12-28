Klausch, Larry C.

While at Oshkosh West High School, Larry was well known for the quality of the choral program, which included a very popular Christmas concert, two madrigal singer groups which preformed many programs throughout Oshkosh during the holiday season, and an annual musical theater production. Under his direction, the madrigal singers and chorale preformed at many special events throughout Oshkosh and Wisconsin. His choir also traveled on a European tour, performing concerts at many of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals.

Larry was very active in the community having directed the Oshkosh Choraliers, Oshkosh Jr theater, Oshkosh community players, and musicale inc. He also worked for twenty-three years with the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, serving as music director, director//producer, and state executive director. Larry was a member of the Grand Opera House advisory board, and the SOAR project board of directors.

Larry retired from serving thirty-eight years as the organist and choir director at Christ Lutheran Church of Oshkosh. He also served as the organist and choir director at Peace Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Oshkosh.