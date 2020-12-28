Klausch, Larry C.

OSHKOSH—Larry C. Klausch passed away at Bethel Home in Oshkosh on December 22, 2020, at the age of 81. Larry was born in Portage, WI on September 27, 1939 and grew up on the family farm near Pardeeville. He attended the Pardeeville School System and enjoyed playing in the concert band, pep band, and especially the Pardeeville High School Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps.
Larry graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1957 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for the next four years. He worked towards a music degree to teach high school band, orchestra, and choir. While at UWO, Larry served as the organist at Algoma Blvd UMC. His organ teacher at UWO was Florence Hollenbeck. He played his senior recital at the First Congregational Church on the casavant organ. After graduating from the University, he taught vocal music at Washington High School in New London for the next three years.
Upon his return to Oshkosh in the fall of 1964, he assumed the position of organist and choir director at ABUMC and started teaching in the vocal music program at Oshkosh High School. He continued there as Oshkosh High School became West High. At West, he was a vocal music teacher as well as music department chairman. Larry was also the coordinator of grade 6-12 vocal music in Oshkosh.
He served as the coordinator of the “Music and the Brain” project, which facilitated and documented student learning in conjunction with the use of keyboards in the elementary schools. This project was under the direction of Dr. Francis Rauscher.
While at Oshkosh West High School, Larry was well known for the quality of the choral program, which included a very popular Christmas concert, two madrigal singer groups which preformed many programs throughout Oshkosh during the holiday season, and an annual musical theater production. Under his direction, the madrigal singers and chorale preformed at many special events throughout Oshkosh and Wisconsin. His choir also traveled on a European tour, performing concerts at many of the world’s most beautiful cathedrals.
Larry was very active in the community having directed the Oshkosh Choraliers, Oshkosh Jr theater, Oshkosh community players, and musicale inc. He also worked for twenty-three years with the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, serving as music director, director//producer, and state executive director. Larry was a member of the Grand Opera House advisory board, and the SOAR project board of directors.
Larry retired from serving thirty-eight years as the organist and choir director at Christ Lutheran Church of Oshkosh. He also served as the organist and choir director at Peace Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Oshkosh.
Larry’s parents, Shirley, and Walter Klausch of Pardeeville preceded him in death. He spoke often about how grateful he was to his parents for providing the wonderful experience of growing up on the farm, for the many family travels while he was growing up, and for providing the wonderful experience of growing up on the farm, for the many family travels while he was growing up, and for providing him with all of the special lessons and music study to prepare him for college. Larry was further grateful for the compassionate care he was given by the staff at Gabriel’s Villa, Elijah’s Place, and Bethel Home, all in Oshkosh.
Due to the pandemic, the service of celebration and remembrance that Larry planned will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Klausch Memorial Organ Fund at Algoma Blvd UMC in Oshkosh, to be used for tuning, annual maintenance, and other necessary work to keep the first organ of his career in excellent condition.
