Klawitter, Arlene Doris

BEAVER DAM - Arlene D. Klawitter, 90, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Arlene was born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Theodore and Mary (Hein) Schultz. She attended St. John's Lutheran School and Juneau High School before graduating from Waupun High School. Arlene met Hilbert at a Burnett Hall dance. They married on Aug. 11, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett where she remained a faithful lifelong member. Together Arlene and Hib raised a loving family and were especially touched by the recent celebrations held to honor their 69 happy years of marriage and their 90th birthdays.

Arlene worked as a telephone operator and part-time bowling alley pin setter. After marriage she became a full-time mother and later in life worked seasonally at the Green Giant/Pillsbury canning factory. Arlene was active in her church community, including bake sales, chili suppers, the quilting group, and Young at Hearts. Arlene was an "outdoors person" and was still enjoying regular walks and bicycle rides at 89 years of age. Winters since 1972 were spent snowmobiling as an active member of the Burnett TT Riders Snowmobile Club. Arlene enjoyed road trips with her husband and children to Iowa over July 4th and in the fall to view the colors. Over the years they also traveled to many parts of the U.S., Canada and Europe. Arlene could be found enjoying the company of others through card playing and Yahtzee. She had a knack for winning, especially when playing Hib at nightly Hand-and-Foot card games. Arlene loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.