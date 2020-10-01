Klawitter, Leonard R. "LRK"

BEAVER DAM - Leonard R. "LRK" Klawitter, age 86, of Beaver Dam, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Leonard R. Klawitter was born on May 26, 1934 in the Town of Burnett, Wis. to Herman and Emma (Hildebrandt) Klawitter. He was raised in the Burnett area and farmed there for many years. Lenny later drove truck for Hanefeld Trucking until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett. Over the years Lenny enjoyed bowling, playing BINGO, shooting pool and “tearing into” Word Search puzzles. In the past, Lenny was active in the woodworking shop at the Beaver Dam Senior Center. Each year, he helped make wooden trains and looked forward to passing them out at the Holiday Parade.

Leonard is survived by his siblings, Hilbert (Arlene) Klawitter of Beaver Dam, and Irene Gentz of Jefferson; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends; as well as his Heffron House family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ethel Lauth, Ruth Drews, Marvin Klawitter, Roger Klawitter, and infant brother Merton.

A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.