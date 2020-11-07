Klebs, Ramona

BEAVER DAM - Ramona Klebs, 90, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Ramona was born the daughter of Donavon and Eda Olina (Mahler) Nagreen on Jan. 31, 1930, in the Town of Maine, Wis. She married the love of her life, Eugene Klebs, on Aug. 21, 1948. Together they lovingly raised their family of six children, Sandy (Joe) Garczynski, Beaver Dam; Gary (Mary) Klebs, Anchorage, Ark.; Debra (Paul) Pizzuti, Columbus, Ohio; Patsy (John) Hynes, Prospect, Ky.; Janice (Jeff) Tischler, Beaver Dam; and Craig (Jorge Pesalovo) Klebs, Miami, Fla.

Ramona was a kind, compassionate, and loving person. Everyone who knew Ramona was blessed by her pure sweetness and gentle spirit. Ramona loved to cook, bake, and love on her children and grandchildren. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Ramona was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.