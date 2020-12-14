Kleeber, Cheryle I.

REEDSBURG—Cheryle Ileen (Wagner) Kleeber, age 76, of Reedsburg, died on Friday, December 11, 2020 in her home. The daughter of Arthur and Evelyn (Beckwith) Wagner was born on August 23, 1944 in Reedsburg. She was baptized on September 17, 1944 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Cheryle was confirmed on March 22, 1959 and graduated from St. Peter’s Lutheran School in 1959. She was a 1963 graduate of Webb High School. She married Ralph Kleeber at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on August 28, 1976.

Cheryle was employed at Hankscraft for several years until she gave birth to her daughter, Kristine. She then became a homemaker, raising Kristine, and helping her mother keep up the farm and the house in town. Cheryle was an extremely hard worker. Her physical and mental strength were two of her most prominent qualities. People who knew her would always marvel at how determined she was in doing what she set her mind to. Cheryle often had some project going on around the house. She and Ralph built the home she had been living in and was in the process of remodeling her old farmhouse until the point where she no longer had the strength to do it anymore. Cheryle had a love for crafts and had paintings and wooden sculptures which she displayed in her home.