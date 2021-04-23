Klein, Clifford L.

ROCK SPRINGS - Clifford L. Klein, age 88, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born on April 28, 1932, at the family farm, to Walter and Esther (Klaetsch) Klein. Clifford attended Green Valley Elementary School through eighth grade and graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1950. After graduation, Clifford began farming with his father and later with his brother, Carl, on the family farm. Clifford loved farming and driving his 460 International tractor. After retiring he loved driving his tractor around to check the crops and to watch for wildlife. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. Clifford was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Stone Church.