Klein, Clifford L.

ROCK SPRINGS - Clifford L. Klein, age 88, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born on April 28, 1932, at the family farm, to Walter and Esther (Klaetsch) Klein. Clifford attended Green Valley Elementary School through eighth grade and graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1950. After graduation, Clifford began farming with his father and later with his brother, Carl, on the family farm. Clifford loved farming and driving his 460 International tractor. After retiring he loved driving his tractor around to check the crops and to watch for wildlife. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers. Clifford was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Stone Church.
Clifford is survived by his brother, Carl Klein; his sister, Rosemary Christian; his nieces, Donna Manglos, Bonnie Manglos (Calvin Parks), LuAnn Manglos (Jim Holzer), Theresa (Ken) Kohlmeyer, and Debbie (Jay) Smith; his nephew, Charles (Traci) Christian; along with seven great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as 11 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Meta Manglos Kluge; brother-in-law, Raymond D. Christian; and a nephew, David Manglos.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Pastor Julie Krahn officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zion Lutheran Stone Church would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
