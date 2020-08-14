Kleinsasser, Arden Lee

He started each day with a cup of coffee and the newspaper. He was always curious and a lifelong learner. He was truly interested in everyone he met, and had a special gift for sparking conversation and developing lasting friendships with perfect strangers.

He was a devoted sports enthusiast. From playing, to refereeing, to simply watching a game live on tv or in person, he loved it all. College football Saturdays were his favorite and before he passed he went on record stating that Wisconsin was his favorite team (sorry Nebraska!).

Arden loved travel and adventure. He and Sue traveled together to Italy, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and more. Some of his greatest times were spent with family by his side and a margarita in his hand while watching a sunset in Mexico. He also enjoyed live music on a summer night, exploring New Orleans Jazzfest with his son and good friends, reading a great book or venturing into the unknown countryside on his Harley.

Arden's presence and spirit were larger than life. He brought joy and a little silliness wherever he went. He firmly believed that every good story needed to be told more than once. We're going to miss you, Arden, and we promise to continue sharing and following your two life mantras - "Don't Let the Bastards Get You Down" and "Transcend the Bull."