Kleist, Jason E.

PORTAGE - Jason E. Kleist, age 41, of Portage, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital in Portage, after a long illness.
Jason was born on Oct. 1, 1978, in Portage, the son of James Kleist and Pamela Thomas. He attended school and grew up in Poynette. Jason was a lover of anything outdoors, especially animals, hunting and fishing. He was a very intelligent and knowledgeable young man, who had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed
He is survived by his mother, Pamela Griffith; his sister, Sara Thomas and her children, Hunter, Peighten and Torie; a special uncle and aunt, Jesse and Christine Stader; his Uncle Rick (Echo) Thomas and his Aunt Cory Thomas; his cousin, Phillip Portzen; and several other beloved cousins, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James P. Kleist; his brother, Patrick Kleist; his grandparents, Lucille and Warren Shaw; his grandmother, Sara Colleran; his grandfather, Richard Thomas; his aunt, Kathleen Sullivan; and cousin, Trevor McGonigle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of WI, 10909 W. Greenfield Ave. #201, West Allis, WI 53214; phone: (414) 897-8669 https://www.kidneywi.org/.
A private service will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
