 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kleist, Jason E.
0 entries

Kleist, Jason E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Jason E. Kleist, age 41, of Portage, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital in Portage, after a long illness.

Jason was born on Oct. 1, 1978, in Portage, the son of James Kleist and Pamela Thomas. He attended school and grew up in Poynette. Jason was a lover of anything outdoors, especially animals, hunting and fishing. He was a very intelligent and knowledgeable young man, who had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed

He is survived by his mother, Pamela Griffith; his sister, Sara Thomas and her children, Hunter, Peighten and Torie; a special uncle and aunt, Jesse and Christine Stader; his Uncle Rick (Echo) Thomas and his Aunt Cory Thomas; his cousin, Phillip Portzen; and several other beloved cousins, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James P. Kleist; his brother, Patrick Kleist; his grandparents, Lucille and Warren Shaw; his grandmother, Sara Colleran; his grandfather, Richard Thomas; his aunt, Kathleen Sullivan; and cousin, Trevor McGonigle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of WI, 10909 W. Greenfield Ave. #201, West Allis, WI 53214; phone: (414) 897-8669 https://www.kidneywi.org/.

A private service will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Kleist, Jason E.

Jason Kleist

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News