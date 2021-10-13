Kleist, Joanne Susan

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Joanne Susan Kleist, age 80, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Homestead of Overland Park. She was born in Reedsburg, Wis., on June 15, 1939, the daughter of Edward and Alice (Lehman) Brunhoefer.

Joanne was a lifelong educator. She taught in Janesville, Wis., Pontiac, Mich., and in Green Bay, Wis. While in Green Bay, she transitioned to the administrative side. She continued in that role in the Waukesha School District from which she retired in 2001. She moved to Overland Park to live with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

Joanne took joy in the time she spent with her family. She also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors with a good book. She was a talented cook and baker. She made sure everyone was fed.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie (Keith) Kassien; grandchildren, Lauren (Ben) Williams and Christopher Kassien; brother, Ed (Kathy) Brunhoefer; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Edward and Alice Brunhoefer; and her sister, Sharon (Mark) Glazener, who passed on June 15, 2020.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg, with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating.