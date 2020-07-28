WISCONSIN DELLS - Gary Klicko, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at BOWMAN PARK in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 10 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.
Gary was born March 2, 1936, in Springville Township, Adams County, Wis., the son of Charles and Evelyn (Stone) Klicko Jr. Following high school graduation he was drafted twice and served in the U.S. Army, first during the Korean Conflict and second for the Berlin Crisis. Gary farmed and worked with sawmills and lumber most all of his life, even while working full time delivering mail for 33 years, and he retired in 1991. From there he continued sawing lumber up to the present time. In August of 2000 he married Nancy Conn in Las Vegas, Nev.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; a daughter, Aleta (Patty) Klicko of Sun Prairie, Wis.; a son, Scott (Wendy) Klicko of Baraboo, Wis.; brothers, Gene (Sharlene) Klicko of Friendship, Wis., and Wayne (Pat) Klicko of Wisconsin Dells; a sister, Kay Klicko of Baraboo, Wis.; and grandchildren, Danna and Gage Klicko. Gary is further survived by his wife's children, Glenn Goloven of Chicago, Ill., and Scott (Anne) Goloven of Carol Stream, Ill., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.
