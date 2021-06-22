Klink, Monica F.

Monica was born on Aug. 1, 1936, in Burlington, Wis., to Herbert and Eleanor (Scully) Schaefer. She grew up in Lyons, Wis., with her four brothers and was a charter member of the famous C.C.O.P. at St. Mary's High School, a group of wonderful women who would remain lifelong friends. After brief stints in waitressing and housekeeping, fate brought an opportunity to nanny for a widowed father of eight, Quirin Klink Jr., in Rubicon, Wis. They soon fell in love and were united in marriage on Jan. 27, 1962. Monica adopted those eight children and had seven more. She was a devout Catholic of (part) Irish descent and a proud "domestic engineer" who loved her family and friends more than anything. To her children, she instilled the values of hard work and having fun, teaching them to respect themselves and others, and inspiring them to be their very best. She loved to laugh and sing, and enjoyed decorating her surroundings, whether it was the family farmhouse in Rubicon, their retirement home in Horicon, or the halls of The Gardens in Hartford where she lived most recently. Monica brought beauty, joy, humility, and compassion to the world her entire life.