Klipstein, Marjorie Mae (nee Hupf)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Mae Klipstein announces her passing, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home in Jacksonville, Fla.

The family is planning a funeral for Marjorie and a memorial for her husband, James, who preceded her in death in 2018, on July 30, 2021, in Beaver Dam, Wis.