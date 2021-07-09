 Skip to main content
Klipstein, Marjorie Mae (nee Hupf)
Klipstein, Marjorie Mae (nee Hupf)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Mae Klipstein announces her passing, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home in Jacksonville, Fla.

The family is planning a funeral for Marjorie and a memorial for her husband, James, who preceded her in death in 2018, on July 30, 2021, in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A complete obituary will follow.

