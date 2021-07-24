Klipstein, Marjorie Mae

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Marjorie Mae Klipstein (nee Hupf), 77, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home in Jacksonville, Fla., after a long, courageous struggle with multiple sclerosis.

Marjorie was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the daughter of Elmer and Florence (Tischler) Hupf. On May 11, 1963, she was united in marriage to James Klipstein in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Marjorie is survived by her three children, Douglas Klipstein, Debbie Klipstein, and Michelle Klipstein (Michael Leggett), all of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her brothers, Roger (Pat) Hupf and Ronnie (Mary) Hupf, of Beaver Dam, Wis. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Ila Harder, Beverly Kautzky (Tommy Stenback), and Cindy Schultz (Randy); and brother-in-law, Arlie (Jean) Klipstein; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives, countless friends, including her lifelong friend, Mary (Huber) Barstow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James, in 2018; other relatives; and her beloved dog, Maddie, who was waiting for her on the Rainbow Bridge.