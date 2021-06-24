 Skip to main content
Klitzke, Gregg William
BARABOO – Gregg William Klitzke, born Oct. 16, 1967, passed away on May 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 11, from noon to 4 p.m. at the LION'S BUILDING in Nishan Park, 1403 Viking Drive, Reedsburg.

