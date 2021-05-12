Klitzke, Gregg William

BARABOO – Gregg William Klitzke, age 53, passed away on May 9, 2021, at his home, due to a heart attack.
Gregg was born in Baraboo on Oct. 16, 1967, to Al and Vicky Klitzke. He attended Baraboo Senior High School and MATC, where he attained a degree in auto repair and welding. Gregg owned and operated Klitzke Metal Fab where his motto was, "If you can dream it, I can build it."
He is survived by his children, Maverick and Tristen, both of Baraboo; a sister, Bonnie (Charles) Eastman of Madison; a brother, Joey (Gail) of Baraboo; longtime friend, Jim Beth; and many other relatives and friends. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family visitation was held on May 11. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends to gather and share memories of Gregg.
