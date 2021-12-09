Kluender, Henry Robert "Bob"

PORTAGE – Henry Robert "Bob" Kluender passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Tivoli in Portage, Wis.
Bob was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Baraboo, Wis., to Henry and Henrietta (Hein) Kluender. Bob graduated from Baraboo High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957. He married Carole Edwards on Sept. 30, 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Portage, Wis. Bob and Carole raised two sons, Bob Jr. and Bill, and also raised 32 foster children over the years. Bob retired from H. Samuels in the mid-1990s after driving semi for 37 years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carole; and his sons, Bob (Patti) Kluender and Bill Kluender. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mike Kluender, Jeni (Tim) Sweetman, Jake (Katie) Oberwetter, and Mitchell Kluender; and four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Rizer, Rhian and Harley Sweetman, and Tommy Oberwetter. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law; sisters, Arlene, Marie, and Lois; and his brother, Eugene.
Our family would like to thank all the staff at Tivoli and Dr. Brenda Blohm for their kindness and support during this difficult time. We would also like to thank close friends, Peggy Morse and Jackie Swope, for all they do for our family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at NORTHWOODS INC OF WISCONSIN, N6510 US Highway 51, Portage, WI, with Chaplin Nancy Davis conducting a brief service following Portage Area military honors at 11 a.m., commemorating Bob's military service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wisconsin Parkinson's Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
