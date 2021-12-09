Kluender, Henry Robert "Bob"

PORTAGE – Henry Robert "Bob" Kluender passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Tivoli in Portage, Wis.

Bob was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Baraboo, Wis., to Henry and Henrietta (Hein) Kluender. Bob graduated from Baraboo High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957. He married Carole Edwards on Sept. 30, 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Portage, Wis. Bob and Carole raised two sons, Bob Jr. and Bill, and also raised 32 foster children over the years. Bob retired from H. Samuels in the mid-1990s after driving semi for 37 years.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carole; and his sons, Bob (Patti) Kluender and Bill Kluender. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mike Kluender, Jeni (Tim) Sweetman, Jake (Katie) Oberwetter, and Mitchell Kluender; and four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Rizer, Rhian and Harley Sweetman, and Tommy Oberwetter. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law; sisters, Arlene, Marie, and Lois; and his brother, Eugene.