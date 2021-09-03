 Skip to main content
Klug, Dorothy A.
Klug, Dorothy A.

HORICON - Dorothy A. Klug, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Matthews of Horicon in Horicon.

A private family service for Dorothy will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Dorothy was born the daughter of Arthur and Alvina (Bleck) Kummerow on Feb. 16, 1923. Dorothy had worked as a clerk in various businesses in Juneau, the last being as produce manager for the Mountin's Piggly Wiggly. She was also an Avon Lady for over 43 years.

In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard alongside her son, Donald. She also loved taking care of the birds.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Donald (Charlene) Klug of Fox Lake; her grandchildren, Darrell (Mary) Klug and Jonathan (Lisa) Klug; step-grandson, Dan (Courtney) Davidson; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Herbert (Ann) Kummerow; and her sisters, Elfrieda (Arnold) Machmueller, Paula (Wilbur) Steger, Gertrude Kummerow, and Ethel (Roland) Pilsner.

Special thanks to the staff of Matthews of Horicon, Generations Hospice, Dr. Guminski and Dr. Cleary, and My Choice Wisconsin for the care and support shown to Dorothy and her family.

Memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.

