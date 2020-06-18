Klug, Lois B. "Beth"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERTOWN - Lois "Beth" B. Klug, 84, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020; at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek with family at her side and extended family in her heart.

A Memorial Service will be private, and held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Todd Iverson officiating. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Cemetery in Wales. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Lois Beth Klug was born on August 28, 1935 in Waukesha, the daughter of Ray and Sarah Elizabeth (nee Williams) McDowell. She graduated from the Milwaukee School of Nursing in 1956. On January 28, 1961 she married Carl P. Klug in Wales, Wis. She had been employed as a geriatric nurse at Good Samaritan Society in Hot Spring Village, Ark. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching birds, and helping Carl with stained glass projects and traveling to many Craft Fairs. After returning to Wisconsin in 2006, she joined the family of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Watertown. Beth loved her work at the Watertown Regional Medical Center as a volunteer until 2012.