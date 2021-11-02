Klug, Pearl

MINOCQUA - Pearl E. H. Klug, age 90, of Minocqua and formerly of Watertown, left Earth to enjoy eternity with her loving Savior on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, located at 305 N. Sixth Street in Watertown, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Pearl was born on Nov. 5, 1930, in Watertown, Wis., to Art and Selma Klug. She attended Northwestern High School in Watertown and was the valedictorian of her class.

She was married to Orvin Neumann; they resided in Beaver Dam on a self-sustaining farm for 13-plus years and raised five children together. She was a loving, Christian minded mother, very nurturing to all her family. Pearl was gifted in music and played the organ and taught Sunday school at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She later returned to Watertown and was the manager at Freunden House, caring for the elderly. During her retired years, she moved to Minocqua, and lived with her daughter, Linda. Pearl was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Minocqua.

She loved the wildlife, bird watching, playing the piano and spending time with family. Her farm stories, quick wit, and love for all of her family will always be cherished.