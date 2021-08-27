Klug, Roland D.

OSHKOSH - Roland D. Klug, of Oshkosh, formerly of Waupun, has passed away.

Roland was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Beaver Dam, the son of Roland W. and Arbutus Limberg Klug. Roland was a 1967 graduate of Waupun High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served with the infantry in Vietnam. He attended UW-Oshkosh for a short time and later was employed by N&M Transfer Company in Oshkosh.

Roland is survived by sisters, Roxanne Horn of Waupun, Yvonne (Mike) White of Waupun, and Valerie Balgie of Waupun; brothers, Wally (Peggy) Klug of Waupun and Scott Klug of Mesa, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Sue Klug of Appleton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roland W. Klug; his mother, Arbutus "Boots" Pillsbury; stepfather, Earl Pillsbury; two brothers, Mike Klug and Ron Klug; nephew, Noah Horn; and brother-in-law, Brian Balgie.

Private services with military honors will be held at a later date.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.