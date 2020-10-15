Kluge, Kurt B.

PARDEEVILLE – Kurt B. Kluge, age 62, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Kurt was born on Dec. 26, 1957, in Portage, Wis., the son of Lawrence and Kay (Brandt) Kluge. Kurt worked his whole life as a lineman and just retired in December 2019. His work took him on many storm cleanups across the states. On his travels, he made so many friends. He always lived his life to the fullest and was the life of the party. He spent his free time with family and riding motorcycles.
Kurt is survived by his children, Justin and Jenne Kluge of Portage; grandchildren, Nico and Skylar of Mauston; sister, Dawn Welter of Portage; mother of his children, Melinee Craig-Kluge of Mauston; special friend, Alicia Weyer of Pardeeville and her children, Sammy, Mason and Logan Kuhn of Pardeeville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and very close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Kay (Brandt) Kluge; grandparents, Walter and Mina Ebneter, Clifford and Anita Kleist; and his uncle, Robert Kleist.
Kurt was a great man! He will be missed by many!
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery. Social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home, with a limit of 50 people attending at one time. Masks will be required and provided if necessary.
