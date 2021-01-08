Kluge, Louise E. (Van Loo)

Louise graduated Waupun High School in 1967 and attended University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1967 – 1968. She was employed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an administrative assistant for 28 years, retiring in 2009. Additionally, she maintained a strong Christian faith throughout her life and was actively involved at Christ Lutheran Church, where she diligently maintained the flower beds. Louise was an avid quilter, making quilts for family members, fundraisers, and charities (most notably donating to the VA). She will be remembered as a selfless and compassionate caretaker, always considering the needs of others before her own. She cherished time playing games and reading books with her grandchildren, whom she loved and understood deeply. Growing up on her family farm, Louise enjoyed being outside riding horses, which continued throughout her life.