Kluth, Craig Edward "Tiny"

PORTAGE - Craig Edward "Tiny" Kluth, age 65, of Portage, Wis., died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Wis.

Craig was born on March 22, 1956, in Portage, to Betty Kluth. He graduated from Portage High School in 1974.

Tiny was an avid Packers fan, had a great sense of humor, and always made people laugh. He was a bouncer at many taverns in the area. Most recently, he was employed by Wyocena Nursing Home. For a big man, Tiny had a big heart.

Craig is survived by his aunt, Lois Krulc; uncle, Fred Kluth; and special friends, Gunny and Alyssa Lane. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty.

A celebration of Tiny's life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com).

Burial will be private at the Oak Grove Cemetery.