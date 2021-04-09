Kluz, Nancy

FOX LAKE - Nancy J. Kluz, age 78, of Fox Lake, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Nancy was born on March 9, 1943, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of James and Helen (Frank) Welch. She was united in marriage to Joseph Kluz Sr. on April 18, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Nancy had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed tending to her garden and flower beds, doing puzzles and crafting. She appreciated seeing birds at her feeders, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. Nancy was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish and American Legion Auxiliary Post 521 in Fox Lake.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Joseph of Fox Lake; sons, Gary (Tammy Prietz) of Beaver Dam and James (Donna) of Clintonville; grandsons, Bradley (Holly) and Paul (fiancée, Jelly Beltran); great-granddaughter, Brooklynn; sisters, Judy (Tom) Schmitt of Beaver Dam and Mary Jane (Ken) Bradley of Appleton; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Kluz Jr.; brothers, Gerald and Ronald Welch; and other relatives.