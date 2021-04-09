Kluz, Nancy

FOX LAKE - Nancy J. Kluz, age 78, of Fox Lake, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Nancy was born on March 9, 1943, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of James and Helen (Frank) Welch. She was united in marriage to Joseph Kluz Sr. on April 18, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Nancy had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed tending to her garden and flower beds, doing puzzles and crafting. She appreciated seeing birds at her feeders, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. Nancy was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish and American Legion Auxiliary Post 521 in Fox Lake.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Joseph of Fox Lake; sons, Gary (Tammy Prietz) of Beaver Dam and James (Donna) of Clintonville; grandsons, Bradley (Holly) and Paul (fiancée, Jelly Beltran); great-granddaughter, Brooklynn; sisters, Judy (Tom) Schmitt of Beaver Dam and Mary Jane (Ken) Bradley of Appleton; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Kluz Jr.; brothers, Gerald and Ronald Welch; and other relatives.
Visitation for Nancy will be held on Wednesday, April 14 at ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC PARISH, 305 Green St., Fox Lake, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass for Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Father John Radetski as celebrant. The family requests those in attendance to wear a mask, if possible. Burial will take place at Annunciation Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)