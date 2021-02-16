Kmak, Caroyle Jeanne (Walling)

Caroyle Kmak was born July 8, 1944, in Anthon, Iowa, to Edwin and Priscilla (Stansberry) Walling. Caroyle attended school in Antioch, Calif., before moving with her family to Crossett, Ark., in 1955. She graduated from Crossett High in 1962 and from Arkansas State Teachers College in 1966. That same year she became postulant in the Order of Servants of Mary (Servites), professed temporary vows in August 1967, and took final vows in 1970 as Sister Mary Redemta. Her teaching career began in 1967 and ranged from primary school in New York to junior high in Detroit, Mich. Caroyle was teaching at a Catholic High School in Detroit where Father Howard Kmak happened to be stationed teaching in Servite Seminary. Howard was assigned to give the sisters in the convent a short retreat. Once the retreat concluded, Caroyle approached Father Howard, complimented him on the retreat and the rest is history. Howard and Caroyle were married at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Aug. 14, 1976, in Wisconsin Dells, where they built their lives. She was a stay-at-home mom during her children's young childhood and elementary school years. She rejoined the field of education working at Baraboo and Portage school districts. She served on the Wisconsin Dells School Board from 1989-1998 and the CESA 5 Board from 1989-1995. She finished her teaching career in the Wisconsin Dells School District from 2000 until she retired in 2010. She has always been an active member of St. Cecilia's Parish from being the director of religious education to planning the funeral luncheons for parish members. During her retirement she worked at the Dandelion shop in Wisconsin Dells and continued to work as a substitute teacher in the Dells school district until she no longer physically could.