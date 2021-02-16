Kmak, Caroyle Jeanne (Walling)

WISCONSIN DELLS - Caroyle Jeanne (Walling) Kmak, age 76, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wis. Caroyle's husband and children were all able to visit and say goodbye during her final days.
The Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Caroyle Kmak was born July 8, 1944, in Anthon, Iowa, to Edwin and Priscilla (Stansberry) Walling. Caroyle attended school in Antioch, Calif., before moving with her family to Crossett, Ark., in 1955. She graduated from Crossett High in 1962 and from Arkansas State Teachers College in 1966. That same year she became postulant in the Order of Servants of Mary (Servites), professed temporary vows in August 1967, and took final vows in 1970 as Sister Mary Redemta. Her teaching career began in 1967 and ranged from primary school in New York to junior high in Detroit, Mich. Caroyle was teaching at a Catholic High School in Detroit where Father Howard Kmak happened to be stationed teaching in Servite Seminary. Howard was assigned to give the sisters in the convent a short retreat. Once the retreat concluded, Caroyle approached Father Howard, complimented him on the retreat and the rest is history. Howard and Caroyle were married at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Aug. 14, 1976, in Wisconsin Dells, where they built their lives. She was a stay-at-home mom during her children's young childhood and elementary school years. She rejoined the field of education working at Baraboo and Portage school districts. She served on the Wisconsin Dells School Board from 1989-1998 and the CESA 5 Board from 1989-1995. She finished her teaching career in the Wisconsin Dells School District from 2000 until she retired in 2010. She has always been an active member of St. Cecilia's Parish from being the director of religious education to planning the funeral luncheons for parish members. During her retirement she worked at the Dandelion shop in Wisconsin Dells and continued to work as a substitute teacher in the Dells school district until she no longer physically could.
Over the years, Caroyle's hobbies included cooking, sewing, arts and crafts, woodworking, puzzles, coloring, being sassy, exercising her sarcasm, storytelling exaggerated versions of the truth, sitting on the back porch with an iced tea which transitioned to a Southern Comfort or a B&B by 4 p.m., and finding treasures at the Dollar Tree and the local St. Vincent de Paul.
Caroyle is survived by her husband, Howard; daughters, Monica Kmak (Larry Owen), Julia Thoe (Eric Thoe), Cynthia Kmak (Mark Winston), and Katrina Kmak (John Burdick IV); son, Joseph Kmak (Claire); siblings, James Walling (Sally Walling), Claudia Walling Randall, Alan Walling (Clare Ann Walling), and Brian Walling (Barbara Walling); sister-in-law, Julia Hall Walling; grandsons, Adrian and Jamison Thoe and John Burdick V; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Priscilla Yvonne Stansberry Walling and Edwin Francis Walling; and brothers, Edwin Lloyd Walling and Michael Wayne Walling.
Potted plants are welcome, and contributions can be made to the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)