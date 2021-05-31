Knaack, Betty M.

Betty May Knoll was born on May 25, 1927 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Rudolph and Charlotte (Bayer) Knoll. She was a 1945 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On May 17, 1947, she was united in marriage with Forrest G. Knaack. She and her husband owned and operated Knaack Television Service. Betty was an active member of Trinity Church – United Methodist, where she was active in the church choir for many years, attended bible studies and was a member of the Mary Circle. Betty proudly rang the bell for the Salvation Army for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles in her down time.