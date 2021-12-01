Knickelbein, Harry A.

Harry was united in marriage to Rita Edwards on Aug. 11, 1989, near the Four Corners Monument in Arizona. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy for eight years, and became a diesel mechanic for many years after his honorable discharge. Harry was the best husband you could ask for. He would do anything for Rita, like start her car in the cold for her every morning when she worked early. He was a dedicated, devoted, and loving father, and always took time to spend with his children and grandchildren, whether it was being a goofball or taking them to the store for treats. He would help anyone that needed it, always available for his neighbors to fix a lawn mower or plow snow from their driveways. Harry had the biggest heart and helped so many neighbors, friends, and family over the years. His family always said, "If Papa can't fix it, no one can." He also worked for the airport doing maintenance and snow removal. He retired in 2010. He loved the outdoors; he was an avid fisherman and deer hunter (bow and gun seasons), often with his brothers (his best friends), and loved camping with his family, especially at Copper Falls State Park. Harry was a very talented woodworker, and also loved his 4th of July family gatherings, where he was known to put on an incredible fireworks display, and his infamous sparkler bombs were always a hit. Harry loved Jesus and was a man of great faith. He would often read his Bible and pray for everyone and anyone that was in need with his wife, Rita. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.