Knoll, John Lee "Jack"

Jack retired from the Navy in 1974 and moved to Florida to begin a career in banking. He retired as manager for the Florida Central Credit Union, Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1998.

Jack loved sports. He participated in boxing, basketball, softball and bowling. His love and dedication to the game of golf was immeasurable. He golfed until the age of 80. In his prime he maintained a single digit handicap and was very proud of his four holes in one. When he stopped playing he became a ranger, riding his cart around the course, enforcing the rules. Jack was a long time member of the Deer Creek Golf Club, Punta Gorda, Fla.

His other favorite interests included cribbage, dancing, fishing, hunting and boating. He was an active member of the American Legion in Punta Gorda, Fla., and the VFW in Port Charlotte, Fla. Jack also was a devoted Catholic and member of the Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda, Fla. Jack and Marlene were passionate about football, and even though they would cheer on the Florida NFL teams, they remained diehard Green Bay Packers fans. Jack especially loved his numerous dobermans over the years and named each male "Chief."

Jack was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Richard Jarosz; brothers, Gene and Robert Knoll; and his sister, Charlotte Kutzke.