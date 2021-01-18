Knoop, Warren H. "Bud"

NORTH FREEDOM—Warren H. “Bud” Knoop, age 74, of North Freedom, Wis., passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, as the result of a brief illness.
Warren was born July 21, 1946, in Baraboo, Wis., the third child of Harvey L. and Una Laverne (Harris) Knoop. He attended North Freedom Elementary School and then Baraboo High School until joining the U.S. Air Force in 1964. After four years of service, stationed at bases in Okinawa, Japan, and Da Nang, Vietnam, he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Fayette Johnson, in 1968. He was employed many years as a railroad foreman with Milwaukee Road (later the Soo Line) in Madison and Portage. Later in life, he worked as a custodian for the Reedsburg School District until his retirement in 2013.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; and his older brother, Paul.
He is survived by his wife, Fayette; his children, Steven and Joni; and his sister, Jean Crawford and her children, David, John, and Lori.
Interment was held Dec. 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom, Wis.
