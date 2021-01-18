Knoop, Warren H. "Bud"

Warren was born July 21, 1946, in Baraboo, Wis., the third child of Harvey L. and Una Laverne (Harris) Knoop. He attended North Freedom Elementary School and then Baraboo High School until joining the U.S. Air Force in 1964. After four years of service, stationed at bases in Okinawa, Japan, and Da Nang, Vietnam, he returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Fayette Johnson, in 1968. He was employed many years as a railroad foreman with Milwaukee Road (later the Soo Line) in Madison and Portage. Later in life, he worked as a custodian for the Reedsburg School District until his retirement in 2013.