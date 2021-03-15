Knower, John Paul

BARABOO - John Paul Knower, age 71, of Baraboo and formerly of Hillsboro, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., due to a stroke.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1949, to Raymond and Lois Knower in Richland Center, Wis. John graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1968. For several years, he worked with his father at Kickapoo Oil Company, Inc., in Hillsboro.

He married Susan A. Braund and divorced after 20 years of marriage. They had two children: Jay Knower of Campton, N.H., and Suzanne Knower-Warye of Glencoe, Ill. He married next Marcy Lannoye and became a step-dad to Lance and Katie. They later divorced.

Anyone who knew John also knew of his love for cars, which began at a very early age. In 1985, John left Kickapoo to start his own car dealership, Country Corner Cars, in Hillsboro, operating out of the very building that housed the first Kickapoo station years before. As the dealership grew, he moved it to Baraboo. A few years later, he left Country Corner Cars to start Mad City Auto in Madison. Following that, he became a car buyer for Capital Ford in Madison until his retirement in 2015.