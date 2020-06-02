Knueppel, Ricky A. “Rick”

Rick grew up on the family farm in Hustisford. He graduated from Hustisford High School in 1985. Rick came to the Madison area to attend the Madison Junior College of Business and then Upper Iowa University where he met his wife Michele in music class. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in both Accounting and Marketing. He started his professional career in 1987 at CUNA Mutual Group in Madison in the finance department and had been there since. Rick enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching basketball. He would travel to nearby communities to enjoy the sounds of the game. He even used his knowledge of the game to scout for his high school basketball team on occasion. Rick loved sharing stories of his high school playing days with his kids, Keaton and Kallie. His passion for the sport led him to be the President of the Verona Boys Wildcat Basketball Club, a youth organization, for three years and a member of the Verona Area High School Wildcat Basketball Booster Club. You could catch Rick in the stands at many sporting events watching Keaton and Kallie (and many other kids he coached or knew) play baseball, softball, basketball, football and soccer. Over the years, Rick participated in many summer coed sand volleyball games with Michele and many of their friends. He also really enjoyed the gatherings with good friends/neighbors in the backyard, the Knueppel family holiday get togethers, and the Weber family treasure hunts.