Knuth, Durlin L.

LOGANVILLE - Durlin L. Knuth, age 65, of Loganville, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born on Aug. 29, 1954, in Reedsburg, the son of Adelmer and Emma (Meyer) Knuth. He was a 1972 graduate of Webb High School in Reedsburg. On Sept. 25, 1976, he was married to the former Karen Trager.

Durlin was a lifelong farmer on his family farm homesteaded in 1871 in the Town of Westfield, Sauk County, and was currently working for Mid-State Equipment in Prairie du Sac. As a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Stone Church, he served on the church council for many years. Durlin enjoyed woodworking, landscaping and his travel adventures. He enjoyed sharing the farm with many people from around the world. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; two children: Melissa (Derek) Lorbiecki, of Denver, Colo., and Jason (Ashley) Knuth, of Brookfield; four grandchildren: Sophia and Amelia Lorbiecki, Emma and Miles Knuth; one brother: Richard (Sandi) Knuth, of Reedsburg; one sister: Brenda (Mike) Kozlowski, of Reedsburg; his father and mother-in-law: Warren and Martha Trager, of Baraboo; two sisters-in-law: Mary Knuth, of Madison, and Sharon (David) Schlieckau, of Loganville; one brother-in-law: Bruce (JoAnn) Trager, of Baraboo; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerry Knuth.

There will be an outdoor visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the City Park in Reedsburg across the street from Hoof Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Stone Church, rural Rock Springs, with Pastor Erich Hartenberger officiating. Because of the COVID-19 guidelines, a face mask and social distancing will be required at the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.

