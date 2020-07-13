Knuth, Durlin L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOGANVILLE - Durlin L. Knuth, age 65, of Loganville, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born on Aug. 29, 1954, in Reedsburg, the son of Adelmer and Emma (Meyer) Knuth. He was a 1972 graduate of Webb High School in Reedsburg. On Sept. 25, 1976, he was married to the former Karen Trager.

Durlin was a lifelong farmer on his family farm homesteaded in 1871 in the Town of Westfield, Sauk County, and was currently working for Mid-State Equipment in Prairie du Sac. As a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Stone Church, he served on the church council for many years. Durlin enjoyed woodworking, landscaping and his travel adventures. He enjoyed sharing the farm with many people from around the world. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.