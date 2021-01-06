Kobylski, Kathleen

MAUSTON - Kathleen Kobylski, age 78, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at her home.

Due to COVID, no services are planned at this time.

Kathleen was born March 30, 1942, in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Thomas and Marie (Riddlesteine) Donovan, and grew up on the family farm in Lyndon Station, Wis. She graduated from Madonna High School, Mauston, in 1960. Kathleen married Albert Kobylski on Sept. 30, 1961, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Lyndon Station. Kathleen enjoyed her family very much and especially her involvement with her grandchildren. Her public service was very important to her as well, she served as Marion Town Clerk, on Juneau County Board Supervisor and as Juneau County Clerk, and was also involved with St. Patrick Parish in Mauston.

Kathleen is survived by her husband; sons, Scott, Todd (Ellen) and Craig (Christine) Kobylski; brothers, Tom (Linda), Joe (Ruby) and Tim Donovan; sisters, Sharon (Don) Orth, Patty Schroeckenthaler, Ruth Mielke, Rita (Dan) Madden and Judy (Jim) Hall; and grandchildren, Amber (Myles) Lewis, Brett, Madelyn, Cole and Samantha Kobylski. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Dena; and brother, Jackie Donovan.