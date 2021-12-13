Koch, Rockne "Rocky" Edward

Born in Milwaukee on June 24, 1938, Rocky grew up in Greendale, Wis., as the middle child in a boisterous and loving family of six kids. Following service in the Army, Rocky graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering. He started as a design engineer with Westinghouse where he obtained several U.S. patents. Later, Rocky became a CT/MRI specialist, introducing the new, sophisticated medical diagnostic machines to the Asia-Pacific region and then the U.S.

On Aug. 23, 1961, Rocky married the love of his life, Rosemarie Nosper, the mysterious beauty who had recently emigrated from Köln, Germany. They were married for 49 years until Rosemarie’s death in Feb. 2010. Rock and Rose loved downhill skiing, travel, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. In 1976, Rock and Rose purchased wild land in the Baraboo Range. With the building of their retirement home in 1996, the land officially became the family’s adopted homestead. They named the place Rosewood. It was here they learned to collect sap and make maple syrup. That first year’s production was modest, but it grew into a deeply cherished tradition, attended by family and friends, near and far. Rosewood also allowed Rocky to pursue his love of woodworking, which included his own sawmill, kiln, and woodcraft shop. Rosewood Woodworking produced everything from wood flooring to custom furniture that filled not only their house but that of their children. In the winters, the Baraboo Range allowed Rocky to show off his precise turns on the slopes and to become a Level 2 ski instructor at Devils Head Ski Resort, Merrimac, Wis.