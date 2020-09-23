Koci, Earleen G.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAUSTON - Earleen G. Koci, age 92, of the Mauston/Wonewoc area, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wis.

She was born on July 2, 1928, to Paul and Grace (Casey) Gehri in Wonewoc and graduated from the Wonewoc High School.

Earleen was united in marriage to Arnold Koci on Oct. 16, 1948, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. They farmed in the Town of Summit until 1987 when they retired and moved to Mauston. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1995.

Earleen had also worked waitressing at the Summit Supper Club and Club Chapparal, for Maccs Day Care and Little Rascals Day Care and Swiss Colony. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening and her work on the farm, along with visiting people and her many friends.