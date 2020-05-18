Koehn, Robert W.

Robert William Koehn was born on Jan. 9, 1930 in Beaver Dam to Arthur and Laura (Kaseman) Koehn. Robert served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Several years ago he was able to go on a Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments and memorials. On April 11, 1953, Robert was united in marriage with Mary Pshebelski at St. Peters Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They were married for 59 years. Robert was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. He was employed at Kirsh Foundry for 42 years. He was an avid golfer playing for decades at Sunset Hills Golf Course until his health started to decline. He was a fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, the PGA and NASCAR. He enjoyed playing cards at the Waterworks Senior Center as well as radio bingo.