Koehn, Robert W.

BEAVER DAM - Robert W. Koehn, age 90, of Beaver Dam, died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his daughter's home in Watertown.
There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church - Mission Hall and burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery.
Robert William Koehn was born on Jan. 9, 1930 in Beaver Dam to Arthur and Laura (Kaseman) Koehn. Robert served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Several years ago he was able to go on a Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments and memorials. On April 11, 1953, Robert was united in marriage with Mary Pshebelski at St. Peters Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They were married for 59 years. Robert was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. He was employed at Kirsh Foundry for 42 years. He was an avid golfer playing for decades at Sunset Hills Golf Course until his health started to decline. He was a fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, the PGA and NASCAR. He enjoyed playing cards at the Waterworks Senior Center as well as radio bingo.
Robert is survived by his children, Patricia Finley of Watertown and Gary (Geri) Koehn of Bastrop, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan (Charice) Finley, Shaun (Erin) Finley, Kyle Finley, Nicole Koehn and step-granddaughter, Sarah Strong; great grandchildren, Thea, Rylan, Nolan, Emma, Aaliyah, and step-great grandson, Aiden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parent; his wife in 2012; and his siblings, Ellamay Bronner, Viola Schwantz, Ronald, Arlene Nedow, and Richard.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)