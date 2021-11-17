Koenen, William

WAUPUN - William Koenen, 78, of Waupun, peacefully passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, at Prairie Ridge in Waupun, with Sharon at his side.

William was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Kewaskum, Wis., the son of Jacob and Cora Wiesner Koenen. He graduated from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac in 1962. He continued his education at St. Norbert College in De Pere where he received his bachelor's degree. On Aug. 1, 1970, he married Sharon Lloyd at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eden. They resided in De Pere for six years, moved to Beaver Dam, and in 2000 moved to Waupun.

Playing baseball was Bill's passion, and he satisfied it when he played with the Mayville Legion team, his high school and college teams, and Rock River League teams, where he won the 1961 Batting Championship for its Northern Division, playing for Brownsville. Later he coached youth teams, and followed that by attending every one of his sons' games, and many of his grandson's games. Later, golf replaced baseball as a source of abundant challenges and fun at Old Hickory in Beaver Dam.