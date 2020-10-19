Kohl, Hermine M.

BEAVER DAM - Hermine Mary Kohl, 89, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Beaver Dam Memory Care.

Hermine was born the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Bartowski) Beczek on April 24, 1931, in Chicago, Ill. The family moved to Beaver Dam, Wis., where in 1947 Stanley bought and operated the famed Beaver Hotel.

Hermine graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1950. Hermine and her sisters moved to Los Angeles for a few years and resided in the beachside community of Santa Monica, where Hermine worked at an aviation company. Hermine loved to dance and won a jitterbug contest while out West. But ultimately the Beczek girls decided that the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle was not for them, and they happily returned home to Beaver Dam.

Back home, Hermine attended her 10th high school reunion, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, the handsome young Merlin Kohl. Hermine and Merlin ("Merl" to his family and many friends) married on June 15, 1961, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.