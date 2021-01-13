Kohn, Charlotte Kay (Miller)

WYOCENA - Charlotte Kay (Miller) Kohn, 72, of Wyocena, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. She was born Sept. 11, 1948, in Rockford, Ill., to LeRoy and Ruth Miller.
After earning her B.A. in education from the University of Wisconsin in Platteville in 1971, she became a Mormon missionary in Sunderland, England. She returned to the U.S. to teach drama and writing at Green Valley, Ariz., and then at Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1992, she moved to Madison to enjoy her extended family, genealogy research, sewing handwork, and her church. In December 2003 she married the love of her life, Jerry Kohn, and moved to Rio. After surgery in 2016, she moved to the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena. There she enjoyed birdwatching and the outdoor wildlife.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Jerry of Wyocena; sister, Mary Miller of Middleton, Conn.; and her niece, Elizabeth Coyle of Lewisburg, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private graveside services will be held at Ohio Cemetery in Rio. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
