Kohn, Lloyd Richard "Chub"

Lloyd was born with his own unique story. He surprised his mother when he was born two days after his twin brother and in a different county. He grew up in Marquette, Wis. In his younger years, he hauled milk for his father's business. Then he met the love of his life, Nancy. They were married Sept. 22, 1956. They were blessed with two children. Lloyd then started farming near Dalton. He later started a hobby repair shop and drove trucks for a few local companies. Prior to retiring, he worked side by side with his son driving trucks for Terry's business. He enjoyed hunting, going to softball games in Dalton, driving around the countryside and going to the local gossip site in the mornings.