Kohn, Lloyd Richard "Chub"

DALTON - Lloyd Richard "Chub" Kohn passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Portage, to Milon and Ruth (Lytle) Kohn.
Lloyd was born with his own unique story. He surprised his mother when he was born two days after his twin brother and in a different county. He grew up in Marquette, Wis. In his younger years, he hauled milk for his father's business. Then he met the love of his life, Nancy. They were married Sept. 22, 1956. They were blessed with two children. Lloyd then started farming near Dalton. He later started a hobby repair shop and drove trucks for a few local companies. Prior to retiring, he worked side by side with his son driving trucks for Terry's business. He enjoyed hunting, going to softball games in Dalton, driving around the countryside and going to the local gossip site in the mornings.
Lloyd and Nancy spent many years putting on pedal tractor pulls for children. He especially enjoyed this time with his four grandchildren. His grandchildren brought him much joy, even more so when they brought his great-grandchildren for visits.
Lloyd is survived by his son, Terry (Connie); daughter, Teresa (Joel) Abendroth; grandchildren, Milon (Amber) Kohn, Sonja (Ryan) Jelovnik, Paige (Dustin) Wollschlager, and Bud (Crystal) Abendroth; and great-grandchildren, Gage, Harlan, Waylon, and Ellie.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents; and his brothers, Cliff and Floyd Kohn.
The family would like to thank Amber from My Choice for always making sure that he was always well cared for; and his girls, Holly, Amanda, Sonji, Marcie, and Jean, who always took great care of him. Thank you, Agrace Hospice and The Rivers staff, for making him comfortable in his final months.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Graveside services and interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Dalton. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
