Kohnke, Bradd Emanuel

MONTELLO - Bradd Emanuel Kohnke, age 63, of Montello, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family, after his courageous battle with cancer. Bradd was born in Ripon on April 12, 1957, to Ross and Phyllis (Rozek) Kohnke. He attended Montello Schools and married Katherine Sayas at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello on June 21, 1980. Together they enjoyed many of life's adventures, including traveling and camping. They also raised their two children, Kristen and Michael. Bradd worked for 25 years at Bill's Garage before moving on to Walker Metal Building Erectors. He then would end his working career at Covia in Portage.

Bradd was an avid hunter and fisherman. He always enjoyed riding his Harley and took great joy in raising pumpkins for his family to sell. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, was very important to him. Bradd will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and for his willingness and ability to fix pretty much anything for anyone.