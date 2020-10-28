Kok, Carol Joan

Carol was born on Dec. 17, 1930, in the town of Randolph, a daughter of Adolph and Ella (Kempenaar) Huizenga. On Dec. 17, 1954, she was united in marriage to Samuel Kok. She helped on the family farm and also did the bookkeeping for Kok Oil Company in the early years of their marriage. She was a selfless and compassionate person who loved teaching at Randolph Christian School for 36 years and saw potential in every student. Carol loved teaching, quilting, gardening and socializing. Carol was an active member of Second Christian Reformed Church who blessed so many of those around her through her generosity of time, sending homemade cards and baking treats. She especially treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent many hours nurturing and sharing her wisdom with them.