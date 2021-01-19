Kok, Debra

WAUPUN - Debra Kok, 64, of Waupun, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, with her family by her side.

Deb was born in Waupun on May 18, 1956, the daughter of Raymond and Marion Berghammer Dolgner. Deb graduated from Waupun High School in 1974. She worked at grocery stores and was a babysitter for many years. On Oct. 16, 1993, she married Jerome Kok at Waupun United Methodist Church and continued to be very active, served on many committees, and was involved in several fundraisers. Deb enjoyed coloring, completing puzzles, baking, and most importantly spending time with her family.

Deb is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jerome of Waupun; a daughter, Karissa (Anthony) Kok of Brandon; bonus children, Eric (Susan) Kok of South Carolina and Laura (Jeremy) DeMaa of Waupun; six grandchildren, Logan (Meghan), Caden, Ashton, Jax, Sydney, and Lydia; her parents, Raymond (Marion) Dolgner; two sisters, Doris (Curt) Core and Diane (Rod) Randrup; two brothers, Dan (Valerie) Dolgner and Douglas (Darlene) Dolgner; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Janet Kok; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Glendon Kok.