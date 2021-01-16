Kok, Debra

WAUPUN - Debra Kok, 64, of Waupun, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. A private family service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
